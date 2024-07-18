Meghan Markle ‘unladylike habit' after drinking alcohol laid bare

Meghan Markle touched upon one of her strange habits that she wished to change back in 2016.



The Duchess of Sussex, who had not met now husband Prince Harry during that time , wrote a list of New Year resolutions she wished in her blog titled ‘Tig.’

Sharing with fans what she wished to improve in herself on the coming year, Meghan wrote: "Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The marathon hasn't happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple of drinks.

She added: "Then there's the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn't stuck. And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit."

Meghan then established she wishes for simpler things in life.

The Duchess wrote: "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher. My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change."