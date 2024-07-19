Kim Kardashian suffers injury 'more painful than childbirth'

Kim Kardashian just testified she has endured suffering “more painful than childbirth.”

In the latest episode of the reality TV series, The Kardashians, the 43-year-old told a producer about her injury when the bandages on her finger were addressed.

The Skims co-founder revealed that she sustained the injuries after a mishap ocured with a “big sliding door” to her bathroom.

Kim started to explain how there is “no latch” on that particular door and she usually just stops it with her hand.

Talking about the incident, Kim referred to her 8-year-old son, Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband, Kanye West, “I pulled it really hard, and then Saint ran in with chips.”

“I’m like, ‘It’s 8:30 at night, no chips!’” she added.

As the mom of four, who got distracted by her son, then opened up about how the sliding door “went ‘boom,’ and “I was like, ‘Ugh,’” Kim added.

“I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground. I just grabbed the table and got on my knees because I just saw all this blood. And it was my bone sticking out a little bit,” Kim Kardashian admitted.