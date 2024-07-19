Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge make PDA packed public appearance

Seeing Louis Partridge tonight might just not be a bad idea for Olivia Rodrigo, right?

The 21-year-old musician and the Enola Holmes 2 actor, were spotted hanging out together, engaging in some PDA, as the two stepped out to get some fresh air, on their way to a dinner date, as per PEOPLE.

Rodrigo sported a black crop top, dark jeans and a cap along with ballet flats as she held onto her boyfriend’s upper arm while taking the casual stroll.

While in another picture, the Vampire hit-maker could be seen, with the 21-year-old actor, who wore a white coloured t-shirt, brown jeans and sneakers, with their arms wrapped their around each other and locking lips.

Rodrigo and Partridge have previously been seen together on a rare dinner date in Los Angeles in April, which came shortly after the musician’s surprise surprise appearance at Coachella alongside headliners No Doubt.

Their latest and PDA packed public appearance comes over six months later after confirming their romance when they had a PDA filler outing in New York City at a pit stop near a gas station.