Photo: 'Overwhelmed' Taylor Swift escaping stardom with Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift has reportedly become weary of being under the spotlight continuously.

According to Life & Style, an insider recently shared that "Taylor has been A-list for a long time now but since she started dating Travis, the frenzy surrounding them has made it nearly impossible for her to go anywhere without getting surrounded."

With her growing popularity across the world, Taylor Swift is reportedly struggling with her privacy, "and doesn't even want to be photographed when she hasn't been given full approval."

They also mentioned that the Cruel Summer hitmaker is "very controlled when it comes to her image."

"Things have to be set up to block her from being seen before she'll even get out of her car — umbrellas or screens, or hanging drapes, whatever it takes to shield her," the insider continued.

They went on to address, "There are times she's hidden in giant suitcases to get in somewhere without being spotted."

In addition to this, the source added that she has been making use of disguises to escape the scrutinizing eyes of paparazzis.

"She's always been into dressing up in disguises, partly for fun because she likes to be out without getting recognized, and partly because she values her privacy when she needs it, but now it's almost a matter of safety," they remarked and resigned from the chat.