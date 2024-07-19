Meghan Markle's becoming an agent of poison with no remorse

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for her firey attitude and lack of remorse.

Royal author Tom Bower made these accusations against the Duchess of Susesex, alongside Sun Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson on the Royal Exclusive Show.

His accusations include a number of allegations, from Meghan being an ‘agent’ to ‘remorseless’.

The expert was even quoted saying, “Meghan is an agent of poison, she's able to destroy relationships and when she cultivates them it's always for her own good, her own purpose.”

He also added a stirn warning and admitted, “She's not actually someone who's got any generosity of spirit and it is really one of the great sadnesses of this saga, that Meghan has destroyed the relationship between Harry and his family, just as she has destroyed the relationship, with not only her father but also her half-sister.”

For those unversed, Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father’s side of the family, since her wedding to Prince Harry.

While initially invited to walk her down the aisle, Thomas Markle bowed out citing health woes, but it all erupted further once he began posing for paparazzi images, prior to the couple’s marriage.

It is pertinent to mention that since then, he has apologized and even gone on the record to bash his daughter for treating her father-in-law “so badly”,