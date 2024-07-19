Meghan Markle is playing with fire

Meghan Markle’s $100 million Netflix deal has just come under the microscope as experts warn against an incoming downfall, should this fail.

For those unversed, this Netflix production aims to focus on “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertainment and friendship.”

It is part of a collective installment where both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will focus on episodes.

As of right now its believed Prince Harry is working on an episode featuring Polo.

In regards to the warning, PR expert Mark Borkowski told Closer made it public.

He believes, “This is a profound change of direction for Meghan – in some ways to become like a Martha Stewart.”

Because “If Meghan can pull it off, it's a very rich seam to mine.”

“If it succeeds, then it's a massive leap forward and will take away from a lot of the negativity she's had. And it will make a lot of people take her very seriously,” he also added during the middle of her chat.

All in all, “as an income stream, it's huge... if she gets it right. But it could be make-or-break for the Duchess if the show is yet another failure.

Before concluding the expert also chimed in to say, “I don't believe you can have so many failed ventures without people questioning what you're going to do next.”