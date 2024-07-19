 
Prince Harry is risking his only chances to appease Prince William

Prince William is growing more and more adamant on sticking to his guns against Prince Harry

July 19, 2024

Prince William has become rather sturdy regarding the decisions he’s taken to sideline Prince Harry in the last months.

Royal commentator Michael Cole issued this observation during one of his most recent interview GB News.

During that conversation he touched on the entire rift between both brothers and made it clear that, “There’s going to be no softening of the adamantine response to what he’s done.”

This is because Prince William intends to stick to his guns because “He’s done the unthinkable.”

“In this life, most men can put up with insults, it happens. You get insulted. What they cannot put up with are two things which they cannot abide with. Their driving ability, and they certainly cannot allow their wife to be criticized,” the expert also pointed out during the course of his conversation.

To make matters worse for the Sussexes, “Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have made no secret of their disdain for Princess Kate.”

