Meghan Markle’s pal announces big news after major bombshell

Alleged close pal of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced a big news following the release of his bombshell project exposing the Royal family.



Omid Scobie, famous for being the ‘mouth-piece’ of Meghan Markle, is moving on to a new royal-related project.

The royal biographer announced his next project on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that his upcoming fiction book 'Royal Spin' is being adapted into a TV show.

He penned, "When my next book project was announced in March, I said it was the start of something *very* special — and here’s another reason why: I’m beyond excited to share that @UniversalTV have acquired the rights to #RoyalSpin and we are turning it into a show!"

"I’m so lucky to be working with the most talented people to bring it to life..." Scobie added.

Scobie’s royal-related project comes after he penned an explosive book on the Royal family, accidently revealing the names of racist royals who raised concerns about the skin colour of Prince Archie before his birth.

He named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the two racist royals in the Dutch translation of Endgame, rehashing the royal row between the Sussexes and the Royal family.