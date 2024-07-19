 
Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra honours husband Nick Jonas despite his absence

Priyanka Chopra grateful to husband Nick Jonas on her 42nd birthday post despite celebrating it without him

July 19, 2024

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday as she turns 42. 

The Bluff actor, whose upcoming film is still under the works, celebrated her special day with her cast as her husband wasn't around. 

“It was a working birthday this year,” Chopra's caption read as she posed in front of multiple flower beds, love hearts and balloons that spelled out her initials “PCJ.”

“I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday,” she continued. “To be doing what I love, on a film set.”

The mum of two, who welcomed baby girl Malti Marie, 2, through surrogacy, also honoured her husband in the appreciation post.

“Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here @nickjonas,” she wrote before gushing about her birthday food that was enjoyed by everyone working with her. “The Dosa truck for the crew tho ????!!! ????.” 

The post also include pictures of the Dosa Truck with a list of multiple South Indian foods to choose from such as plain, masala, Mysore masala, onion, cheese and dosa hut.

Priyanka also raised a toast to her mother in the lengthy caption which she wrote in Australia on the sets of her upcoming project.  

“My mom who made me. Happy birthing day mama, you became a mama for the first time today too @drmadhuakhourichopra. I love you,” Chopra added in the caption. “My little Angel @maltimarie for making life worth it.”

She added, “Everyone who made the effort and found the address to my production office here in Australia and sent me tokens, I appreciate you so much.”

In the post’s fourth photo, the Baywatch star took a snap with fake blood on her face. She also shared a photo of a table carrying a birthday cake, balloons, roses and a photo of herself, Jonas and Malti.

“My cast, crew and producers of The Bluff, thank you all for the laughter, they joy, the beautifully decorated trailers, bringing in all the flowers every few minutes(sorry ADs) the waffle truck, the hugs, the cards, the cakes, you all are the best and I would not want yesterday to be any other way,” her caption continued.

She concluded the post with a final shout-out to everyone who greeted her on her birthday.

“Thank you to everyone from around the world that texted, called and messaged," she added. "Thank you for thinking of me. I slept like a baby after that loong day. Best birthday gift. With gratitude ????????Pri.”

