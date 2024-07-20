Bella Hadid snubbed from latest gig for THIS reason

Bella Hadid was just snubbed in her latest gig!

As the brand, Adidas, featured the supermodel, in their new campaign that honored the 52nd anniversary of the Munich Olympics, Hadid and the company, both received backlash.

In support of the relaunch of Adidas’ SL72 sneaker, that were originally released in 1972, the same date of the Munich Olympics, Hadid is seen as the face of the outlet in the advertisements.

The tragic event that ensued during the games, is when eight Palestinian terrorists, known as “Black September” killed two Israeli team members and took the other nine as hostages, later killing them.

This backlash received was due to the fact that Hadid, who not only has Palestinian heritage, has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine.

As per USA TODAY, on Thursday, the American Jewish Committee called out the campaign and urged Adidas to "address this egregious error."

Adidas promptly responded by issuing an apology stating that they would be “revising” the campaign.

“We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events — though these are completely unintentional — and we apologize for any upset or distress caused,” Adidas said in a statement shared with USA TODAY Sports.