Sean Kingston and mother charged of alleged $1M fraud scheme

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been accused of committing more $1 million worth of frauds in South Florida on federal charges.



It is pertinent to mention that the 34-year-old rapper was released from jail on $100k bail just last month in June after his arrest on on the same fraud and theft charges.

In regards to that, as per the court records and reports by Daily Mail, Sean and his mother made their first appearances on Friday in federal court.

According to Daily Mail, a Miami grand jury returned an indictment earlier this month accusing Kingston and his mother of participating in a scheme to defraud victims of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry and other goods through the use of fraudulent documents.

As per the earlier outlet, Kingston was prisoned into the Broward County jail on similar state charges on May 23 arrest at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California's Mojave Desert where he was performing.

Furthermore, Turner was reportedly arrested the same day as her son, when a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to the federal indictment, Kingston and Turner allegedly made false claims that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers for high-end items when no such transfers had taken place, as per the reports by Daily Mail.

Moreover, investigators stated that "Kingston and Turner then kept over $1 million worth of fraudulently purchased items despite not paying for them."

As far as the case is concerned, the warrants for the state charges state that from October to March, they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank and $86,000 from the maker of customized beds.

The Jamaican American performer had a No. 1 hit with Beautiful Girls in 2007 and collaborated with Justin Bieber on the song Eenie Meenie.