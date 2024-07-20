Photo: Britney Spears breaks cover after Pual Soliz security concerns: Report

Britney Spears was recently papped following her split from the criminal boyfriend, Paul Soliz.

As per the latest report of In Touch Weekly, the Princess of Pop, clad in a red turtle-neck top, was papped as she was typed away with one hand jetting off in her white sports car.

This outing comes after a report by the same outlet established that Paul Soliz, Britney Spears former boyfriend, had doubled down on defaming her after she decided to call it quits with him.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the 42-year-old has security concerns from her former convicted boyfriend and therefore she “has told her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, California].”

They continued that Paul, who in unhappy about Britney’s “dump,” “is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets” even though he was just using her.

“He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her,” the source revealed.

The source even remarked in conclusion that Britney “is already fragile,” and “this is the last thing she needs right now.”