Meghan Markle believes in ‘destroying' her enemies

Meghan Markle ruthlessness is laid bare by a Royal expert with scathing remarks.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has estranged herself from Prince Harry’s family and her father Thomas Markle, believes in ‘destroying’ her enemies.



Royal author Tom Bower tells The Sun: "Meghan is an agent of poison, she's able to destroy relationships and when she cultivates them it's always for her own good, her own purpose," Mr Bower claimed.

"She's not actually someone who's got any generosity of spirit and it is really one of the great sadnesses of this saga, that Meghan has destroyed the relationship between Harry and his family, just as she has destroyed the relationship, with not only her father but also her half-sister,” he added.