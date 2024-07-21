Prince Harry exposes Prince William for lying through his teeth

Prince Harry has just exposed a rather shocking revelation to the public and it involves Prince William lying through his teeth’ allegedly.



This is in reference to the day the heir of the British throne was getting married to Kate Middleton and Prince Harry was slated to serve as the Best Man.

According to reports, all of it was ‘pretend’ because Prince William only wanted Prince Harry ‘pretending’ in the role, in order to avoid a Best Man speech from his brother.

All admissions related to this moment was shared in Prince Harry’s own memoir titled Spare.

It featured conversation between the heir and spare, and branded the public display of ‘brotherhood’ a “bare-faced lie” that Prince William required.

All in all, an extract from the Duke’s memoir reads, “Willy didn’t want me giving a best man’s speech.”