Meghan Markle's shocking control over Prince Harry finally made public

Meghan Markle has finally showed off the control she has over Prince Harry

July 21, 2024

Meghan Markle has reportedly been giving invisible signals that she is the one in charge and a body language expert has just broken it all down.

Body language expert Judi James made these observations about the Duchess public.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with Woman magazine.

In that conversation he began by pointing out the “intentional gestures” Meghan shows.

Per Ms James, “Harry and Meghan, and Meghan in particular, have opted for a display of affectionate togetherness here, very carefully holding hands and posing like a celebrity power couple.”

Ms James also went as far as to gush over the “elegant moves” the Duchess made” given that it made her look incredibly “confident and assured,” however, made sure to point out the “one hand placed carefully on Harry's torso with the hand flat and fingers pointing upward” that showed off and suggested “ownership and possession” of Prince Harry.

On the other end of that however was a seemingly very “awkward” looking prince at her side.

