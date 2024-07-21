Photo: Glen Powell talks 'Top Gun' return with Tom Cruise amid new movie release

Glen Powell recently heaped praise for his close pal and the A-listed celebrity, Tom Cruise.

During a new interview with E! News, the 35-year-old weighed in his friendship with Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Tom Cruise.

"(Tom)'s such a great friend and such a great mentor and it's been such a special part of my life," the Anyone But You star began.

He went on to claim, "Making that movie (Top Gun: Maverick) together was one that changed my life.”

Speaking of his newest release, Twisters, Glen continued, “It really taught me a lot about how to make a big event movie and so many of those lessons on Top Gun were put into Twisters and it really benefitted."

When asked about he planned on returning with Tom for another Top Gun, Glen laughed off the idea and noted, "That's above my pay grade, man."

"I'm sure those conversations are happening, but you know, Maverick is at the head of those," he concluded.

This confession comes after Life & Style's report that Tom Cruise has a strong, unfavourable influence on Glen Powell.

An insider said at that time “Glen’s learned from the greats like his idol Tom Cruise, but he’s turning people off with his single-mindedness and I am not surprised at all that his love life, at least for the years he was living in Los Angeles, was filled with dead end relationships.”