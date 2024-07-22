 
Former Miss Teen South Africa, Esta TerBlanche breathes her last at 51

Esta TerBlanche was reported dead on July 21, 2024 at the age of 51

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

Former Miss Teen South America, Esta TerBlanche passed away on July 21, Sunday, at the age of 51.

All My Children alum’s manager confirmed her tragic demise to PEOPLE magazine via a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by this news," Annie Spoliansky, the manager, told the outlet, adding, "As for a personal statement, I’d like to say that Esta was such a kind, loving, giving, and caring person."

She continued, speaking of TerBlanche, "She cared so deeply for all people and animals. She had squirrels she fed and looked after daily, her two cats and recent kittens that she cared for as her own children."

"Esta was never anything but generous and lovely to me, and I’m grateful to have known her for the time that I did, and devastated to learn of her passing," her statement concluded.

The cause of the South African actress’ death remains unknown. However, as per Deadline, when authorities found her body, they believe it to have been dead for about a day before being found.

