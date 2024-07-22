Meghan Markle preparing to drop an ultimate weapon that risks total oblivion

Meghan Markle is reportedly prepping her ultimate weapon to deploy.

Royal author Tom Bower made these sentiments public during one of his chats with The Sun.

During this time he pointed towards the existence of an “ultimate weapon” that is set to drop on the Royal Family in the near future.

Per Mr Bower that is Meghan’s writing stint and reportedly, “We're still waiting for Meghan's own autobiography, which I'm sure she's penning, she's a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies.”

For those unversed, the author experts that “She will not tell the truth because she wants a sensational headline.”

And “That is the ultimate weapon she can deploy,” at the end of the day.

All in all, “The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim, I think they're on a permanent decline.”

“But whenever they need money, whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation, they will drop another bomb,” he also added before signing off.