Meghan Markle jumps into a furnace fire to save Prince Harry

Meghan Markle put it all at risk recently, and all of it was for Prince Harry.

chief royal correspondent at Newsweek, Jack Royston made this claim during his appearance on The Royal Report podcast.

There he began by pointing out that a simple gesture like ‘clapping’ could have proved fatal for her future in Hollywood.

He was quoted saying, “She clapped for Harry, and she was there in the audience.”

But “She could have tried to stay home and let Harry kind of step into the fire, step into the furnace alone.”

Yet “she chose to be there for her husband, and she kind of risked putting her own neck on the line and her own reputation on the table to make sure he didn’t face an uncertain crowd alone.”

During the course of his interview Mr Royston also offered an alternative reason for the Duchess’ decision to even show up at all and wondered if it was because things would have “looked very bizarre if Meghan hadn’t gone” to an event that Serena Williams was hosting.

After all, “It would have looked very kind of out of place if, you know, if one of your best friends was hosting and your husband’s collecting an award for you to stay home.”

So perhaps, “You would have to think that it would look deliberate for people, so there was no neutral option for her. She had to choose to stand with Harry or choose to abandon him. But you know clearly, both from a PR point of view and from a marital health point of view, I think it’s very good that she chose to stand by him.”