‘Twisters' box office: Disaster epic's collection stuns fans

Twisters' three-day collection continues to gather millions as Glen Powell starrer has taken over the box office over the weekend.



The film, which is a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic Twister, has earned up to $27.1 million from 76 foreign territories over the weekend and $42 million overseas in total.

The disaster thriller has been far more powerful at the domestic box office. Globally, the movie has grossed $123.2 million to date.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, this weekend’s biggest markets were the U.K. ($5.5 million), Mexico ($2.5 million), Australia ($2 million) and France ($1.9 million).

Unfortunately, Twisters misfired in China, earning a paltry $1.5 million in its debut. The film has yet to open in Japan or Korea.

With a budget of $155, the film has grossed $123.2 million to date.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters features Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos in a leading roles.