King Charles reacts as Prince Harry makes surprising move

Royal expert reveals King Charles reaction after Prince Harry takes decision regarding ‘Spare’

July 22, 2024

Prince Harry took a surprising decision in favour of the Royal family after spending years in attacking them via interviews, documentaries and his memoir, Spare.

According to latest report, the Duke of Sussex has taken a shocking decision by canceling film rights to his controversial memoir.

Sharing King Charles and the rest of the family’s reaction, royal commentator Esther Krakue claimed that they must be breathing a ‘sigh of relief’ after Harry’s decision.

Speaking with Sky News Australia, Krakue said that the Duke’s move shows he and Meghan Markle have moved on from their feud with the Royal family.

"I’m sure the palace is breathing a sigh of relief because after the bombshell of Spare which became the fastest no-selling fiction book upon its release,” she said.

"I don’t think the royal family want anymore headache of seeing how they can prolong this saga,” the expert added.

She went on to claimed that the move shows that the Sussexes are over with their obsession with the Royal family but are still "trying to find their feet" as they rebuild their careers.

Before concluding, she noted that Harry not turning Spare into a "film or some sort of series," means an olive branch to King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family members. 

