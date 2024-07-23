Nicole Kidman talks about making sacrifices with Tom Cruise in 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Nicole Kidman claims making sacrifices with Tom Cruise in 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Nicole Kidman makes a rare comment about Tom Cruise while speaking about their work on Stanley Kubrick's classic film Eyes Wide Shut.



The 57-year-old Oscar winner, who married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001, shared details of the relationship the married costars had with Kubrick while filming the drama in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

As per the reports by Daily Mail, she stated that the director was 'mining' their marriage for material to flesh out the film, which premiered in 1999 and became a box office hit after grossing $162 million against a $65 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo.

It is pertinent to mention that the Top Gun star and the Big Little Lies actress spent years working on the film, which began production in 1996 and wrapped in 1998.

As per Kidman, in order to afford the extraordinarily lengthy shooting schedule, the couple had to make sacrifices in service of the budget, according to the earlier outlet.

Furthermore, Nicole claimed that instead of each getting their own trailer, they were forced to share a single trailer on set.

According to Daily Mail, Nicole began at length by admitting, “We had a home 10 minutes away, but we lived in that trailer. Tom and I shared it because Stanley would say, ‘You’re not each getting a trailer. We can’t afford it.’”

In regards to the film, In Eyes Wide Shut, Cruise stars as Dr. Bill Hartford, whose marriage to his wife Alice (Kidman) and hits a rough patch when he obsessively ruminates over a possible infidelity.



As far as real life is concerned, Kidman and Cruise share two adopted children from their marriage, Isabella and Connor.

Later on, as per Daily Mail, Cruise went on to marry the actress Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. They share one daughter, 18-year-old Suri, who reportedly has little connection to her famous father.