Meghan Markle reacts as Prince Harry plans month-long trip to UK

Meghan Markle ‘respects’ her husband Prince Harry’s decision to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday without her in the UK in presence of his family members.



According to a report published by Closer Magazine, the Duke of Sussex is planning a month-long visit to his home country, where he plans to reconnect with King Charles and some of his old friends.

The report also revealed that Meghan has no plans to accompany Harry "fears she would be heckled" should she return to the UK.

Hence, the Duchess of Sussex will stay in the US with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and focus on her work commitments.

Sharing her reaction on Harry’s solo trip, the insider revealed that Meghan is "respectful" of the Duke’s desire to return home to his family, but has "too much on her plate" to visit.

As for Harry, the insider said he is “convinced that if he spends a longer period of time there, he'll have a better chance to reconnect with his family.”

Harry is “very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September and also pay a visit to his aunt, Princess Anne,” they added.