Hailey Bieber makes shock confession amid Justin Bieber pregnancy: 'It hurts'

Justin Bieber and Hailey announced the pregnancy in May 2024

Web Desk
July 23, 2024

Hailey Bieber recently addressed the rumours surrounding her marriage with Justin Bieber.

As fans will be aware, the celebrity couple is expected to welcome their first in less than six weeks, but prior to this good news rumours about the pair's marital woes stormed the internet. 

Recently, the beauty mogul sat down for an interview with W Magazine and opened up about all the hateful comments that she has received since she married the Sorry crooner.

She went on to recall some comments from netizens about her marriage with Justin and explained how badly it affected her during the pregnancy. 

Hailey opened up by confessing, “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less."

She also added, "I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be."

"But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less,” she admitted in conclusion of the topic. 

For those unversed, Hailey's comments come after it was reported that the duo had dealing with multiple issues since they tied the knot. These rumours were further sparked when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, requested for prayers for the couple. 

