Blake Lively says she's the happiest after 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere

Blake Lively is the happiest human ever after meeting the *NSYNC members at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The 36-year-old actress took it to her Instagram as she recalled her experience meeting JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone the previous night at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

In regards to the caption, Lively began at length by admitting, “No one will ever know what this moment meant to me. No. One. Ever. I am living in a simulation. My face knows it. Happiest human ever.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lively shared Bass' Instagram post recapping the event, which began with a photo of the group with Lively and Reynolds.

Furthermore, while speaking about the song's inclusion in the movie, Reynolds wrote in his own Instagram Stories post, “These guys had such a huge hand in making a particular #DeadpoolAndWolverine sequence one of my all-time favorites.”

As far as Bass is concerned, he joked that he's “still waiting for our call to join the X-Force” in the caption of his Instagram post.

In response, Reynolds commented, “sadly, X-Force perished in action. I think about them every day, though.”

Moreover, Lively also chimed in the comment section to further express her gratitude for meeting the group as she wrote, “can confirm (if my face doesn't) this was the single happiest most complete moment of my life. I'll shave my hair off and perm it beach blonde. It's fine. I can scrub in. I'm ready. This just feels right.”



In regards to the film, Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.