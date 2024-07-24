 
Geo News

Chrissy Teigen gives us a sneak-peek into her childhood

Chrissy Teigen breaks out her childhood album as she rocked her a variety of trendy hairstyles

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

Chrissy Teigen gives us a sneak-peek into her childhood
Chrissy Teigen gives us a sneak-peek into her childhood

Chrissy Teigen shared her childhood albums with her Instagram followers.

The 38-year-old Cravings cookbook author broke out a series of photos from her childhood on her Instagram on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that Teigen donned a variety of trendy hairstyles throughout nine images.

In the various photo collection of Teigen, followers drew comparisons between her as a young child and her eldest daughter, Luna Simone, even her husband, John Legend, commented about the lookalike mother and daughter.

It is worth mentioning that the couple share four children, Luna, son Miles Theodore, daughter Esti Maxine, and son Wren Alexander, as per People.

Furthermore, several users chimed in as they stated, “Looking like Luna the prequel” and another added, “Luna is your little twin! So cute!”

In regards to the photographs, Teigen also joked as she commented, “A perm with bangs is criminal.”

In regards to this, other photos included a young Teigen casually smiling for the camera, with one close-up shot of her hair in a wispy ponytail while she also shared side-by-side photos of other school portraits.

Her final photo included a smiling Teigen with friends as she looked directly at the camera.

Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's balanced approach to raising kids
Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton's balanced approach to raising kids
Meghan Markle has found her 'carbon copy' in Hollywood: Read more
Meghan Markle has found her 'carbon copy' in Hollywood: Read more
Prince Harry given ‘strategic date' to bring Archie, Lili in UK
Prince Harry given ‘strategic date' to bring Archie, Lili in UK
Tori Spelling reflects on final heartfelt conversation with Shannen Doherty
Tori Spelling reflects on final heartfelt conversation with Shannen Doherty
Halle Berry marks 20 years of film ‘Catwoman': 'I will forever be CATWOMAN'
Halle Berry marks 20 years of film ‘Catwoman': 'I will forever be CATWOMAN'
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson sleeping rituals post divorce laid bare
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson sleeping rituals post divorce laid bare
Christie Brinkley inspires fans by declaring '70 is the new 40'
Christie Brinkley inspires fans by declaring '70 is the new 40'
Gisele Bundchen pays tribute to her late mom with daughter Vivian
Gisele Bundchen pays tribute to her late mom with daughter Vivian