Meghan Markle gets sweet advice over UK return after Prince Harry's announcement

Meghan Markle has received a sweet advice over return to UK after her husband Prince Harry announced that the Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham in 2027.



The advice is put forward by PR expert Renae Smith.

Speaking to Daily Express UK, Renae urged the Duchess to return to the UK for the Invictus Games in 2027 as it could prove to be beneficial for her on multiple fronts.

The PR expert said: "Meghan’s safety concerns in the UK are debatable; while she may not be universally liked, it is unclear if this translates to actual personal danger. As her PR agent, I would advise her to attend the Invictus Games if she has any hopes of mending her reputation in the UK. If reputation repair is not a priority for her, then her absence might be more practical."

She went on saying Meghan’s presence would "demonstrate support" for Harry and the cause the Prince champions.

The PR expert claimed: "This solidarity could resonate well with the public and improve her popularity.

"Currently, she is often perceived as seeking the limelight rather than being a supportive partner. By attending and allowing Harry to be the primary focus, she could shift this narrative significantly."