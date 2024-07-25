Meghan Markle chooses 'practicality' as 'emotional' Harry wants to go back home

Prince Harry is apprehensive ahead of going back to the UK without Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who is tipped to return to his homeland over the summers, have not received a positive response from Meghan.

According to Closer, an insider claimed: “Harry is very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September and also pay a visit to his aunt, Princess Anne. But that situation hasn’t changed for Meghan.

“She’s respectful that Harry has to go back to his home for practical and emotional reasons, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to go with him.”

The insider claimed: “She’s got way too much on her plate with the brand and her new cooking show, as well as looking after the kids.

“The last thing she needs is the stress of going back to the UK, where she fears she’d be heckled again in public, which she finds incredibly painful”.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

