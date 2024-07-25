Jennifer Aniston expresses shock over J.D. Vance' past comments about women

Jennifer Aniston “truly can’t believe” that Sen. J.D. Vance could be becoming the next Vice President of the United States of America.

It is pertinent to mention that Aniston thinks so after hearing his resurfaced 2021 comments that women like Vice President Kamala Harris who have not given birth are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives," as reported by People.

In regards to this, Aniston took to her Instagram stories and stated, “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

As per People’s reports, Aniston’s post had a screenshot of a tweet reappearing Vance’s July 2021 interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

According to the earlier outlet, in the interview, the Ohio Republican alleged that the U.S. was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Furthermore, People also reported that Vance, whom Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump named his running mate on July 15, then mentioned Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Harris is now running for president after President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race.