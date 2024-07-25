 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston expresses shock over J.D. Vance' past comments about women

Jennifer Aniston expresses shock over Sen. J.D. Vance' past comments about women as he could be the next Vice President of U.S.

By
Web Desk
|

July 25, 2024

Jennifer Aniston expresses shock over J.D. Vance past comments about women
Jennifer Aniston expresses shock over J.D. Vance' past comments about women

Jennifer Aniston “truly can’t believe” that Sen. J.D. Vance could be becoming the next Vice President of the United States of America.

It is pertinent to mention that Aniston thinks so after hearing his resurfaced 2021 comments that women like Vice President Kamala Harris who have not given birth are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives," as reported by People

In regards to this, Aniston took to her Instagram stories and stated, “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Jennifer Aniston expresses shock over J.D. Vance past comments about women

As per People’s reports, Aniston’s post had a screenshot of a tweet reappearing Vance’s July 2021 interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

According to the earlier outlet, in the interview, the Ohio Republican alleged that the U.S. was being run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Furthermore, People also reported that Vance, whom Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump named his running mate on July 15, then mentioned Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Harris is now running for president after President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race.

Billie Eilish prank calls some of her celebrity friends
Billie Eilish prank calls some of her celebrity friends
Ryan Reynolds mocks Hugh Jackman's divorce in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Ryan Reynolds mocks Hugh Jackman's divorce in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Janet Jackson reflects on 15 years without Michael
Janet Jackson reflects on 15 years without Michael
Rebel Wilson dishes out reason behind dating after 35
Rebel Wilson dishes out reason behind dating after 35
Machine Gun Kelly flaunts his daughter's pictures as she turns 15 video
Machine Gun Kelly flaunts his daughter's pictures as she turns 15
Kendall Jenner shares her future plans with beau Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner shares her future plans with beau Bad Bunny
Billy Ray Cyrus breaks silence over his leaked audio amid divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus breaks silence over his leaked audio amid divorce
Miley Cyrus subtly supports her mother, Tish amid family drama
Miley Cyrus subtly supports her mother, Tish amid family drama