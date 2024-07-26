Photo: Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce trying to become Brad Pitt 2.0: Report

Travis Kelce has reportedly changed since he became enamoured with Taylor Swift.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, the NFL player is not the same person anymore after he rose to fame for dating the Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift.

An insider dished about the footballer, “He’s traveling by private jet, wearing the occasional bling, buying designer suits and splurging on grooming like he’s Brad Pitt,”

They also claimed that Travis “is enjoying life to the fullest” alongside ladylove “Tay.”

“He’s nothing like the guy they used to know,” the insider continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider insisted, “He used to be much more humble, which was part of his charm.”

This revelation comes after a source told The Sun that Taylor’s beau is taking her to high-end stores like Fendi, Valentino, Prada, and Bottega Veneta.

"Travis knows Taylor loves these brands, He wants her to have a true Italian touch in her closet. Travis loves Valentino, both for him and Taylor," the source disclosed.

They even claimed, "This Euro part of her tour is turning into an exceptional experience because Travis is supporting and showing her love 24/7," noting, "Their time spent in Milan was a unique experience for Taylor, as Travis showed just how much he loves to gift her meaningful presents."