Prince Harry warned of dragging Royals in his ‘storm'

Prince Harry warned of talking about Royal Family

July 26, 2024

Prince Harry has broken a key royal rule by airing his dirty laundry in public.

The Duke of Sussex, who was taught a golden motto by the institution, broke it after marrying Meghan Markle.

A source tells Express: "Never complain, never explain has been the Royal Family's motto for over a hundred years now.”

"Although some of what Harry says might be valid, the family doesn't want to be dragged into any more public media storms."

"If there was some kind of media blackout and trust built between Harry and the family, it could lead to a better relationship," said the insider.

The source then added how Harry’s previous interviews have created PR issues for the Royals.

"But all the while he continues to speak out or make comments about the Royal Family, it's not going to happen. He just needs to learn to keep quiet.

"They [the Royal Family] don't want to be dragged into any more public spats or negative press stories,” they noted.

