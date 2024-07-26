Prince William ‘sacrifice' as Kate Middleton is cancer-ridden

Prince William made a special promise to Kate Middleton’s parents ahead of his Royal wedding in 2011.



The Prince of Wales, who is currently helping the Princess through her chemotherapy, pledged to her parents Kate and James Middleton that he will always take care of her.

According to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English: "He, more than anyone, knew the personal sacrifices she was making to be with the man she loved."

She then added:"It’s why I know he will bend heaven and earth to be at her side now and do the best for their little family. However long it takes."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.