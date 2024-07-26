Royal expert reacts to Prince Harry's claims in latest interview

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views over Prince Harry’s latest interview.



Harry, who has been embroiled in legal battles against British tabloids, said his "mission" against them partly caused his rift with the royal family.

He has brought a number of court cases against tabloids which he, alongside other public figures, accuses of illegally collecting information.

Beyond the legal proceedings, the Duke has expressed anger at the mistreatment of his wife Meghan by the popular press.

Harry has long considered them responsible for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

Reacting to Harry’s latest interview, Angela tweeted, “In ITV prog Prince Harry says that fighting the tabloids is a “central piece” that led to the break up of his relationship with his family. What about his talk to Oprah, his 6 moaning hours on Netflix, his biog Spare and leaking private conversations for cash? They count H.”



