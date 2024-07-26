Blake Lively responds to Taylor's poking fun at Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively responds to Taylor's fun poking at Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is rest assured that her and Ryan Reynolds' kids will always be in good hands.

In response to Taylor’s sweet tribute to her god kids’ donor, the Gossip Girl star, thanked her friend, Taylor Swift.

Blake began at length by admitting, ‘Thank you @taylorswift for honoring my guy(s), I couldn't have said it better myself. Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less Grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour.”

It is pertinent to mention that Swift has been best friends with Lively and Reynolds for years and previously took to Instagram to give the MCU movie actor a review.

In regards to this, Taylor expressed love and appreciation towards Hugh while adding a photo of herself, Lively, Reynolds, Jackman and director Shawn Levy and stated that, “He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it.”

Furthermore, Taylor also added, “Deadpool and Wolverine is out TOMORROW! Here's where to buy tickets if you like things that are unspeakably awesome. Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!”

In response, Reynolds shared the post as well and stated, “Omg, this may have just killed @thehughjackman.”

Moreover, Jackman confirmed his metaphorical death by Swift with a '100' emoji and Reynolds added, “I'm also (skull emoji)”

It is worth mentioning that the Golden Globe nominee tied the knot with Lively in 2012 after starring together in 2011’s Green Lantern, and they share James, Inez, Betty, and 17-month-old Olin.