Christina Hall bashes estranged husband Josh for being an 'insecure man'

Christina Hall posted on Instagram related to her divorce and has bashed her ex-husband in a scathing rant

July 26, 2024

41-year-old HGTV star, Christina Hall recently bashed her ex-husband, Josh Hall for being “an insecure man with a large ego" in a social media post after he filed for divorce.

Christina posted the rant in an Instagram Story with a black background posted, “Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch ............. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be ...”

She continued her social media post by saying, "I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still i rise”.

It is pertinent to mention that Josh filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason on July 15, after three years of marriage.

For those unversed, Christina accused him of taking $35K from her account, as per multiple reports.

Before concluding she also added, "For those that aren't aware ... divorces do not happen overnight ... & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal........"

