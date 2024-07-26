 
Geo News

Kate Middleton envies Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘liberating' life in US

Kate Middleton seems to be exhausting of her Royal family amid battle with cancer

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Kate Middleton appears to have lost interest in resuming royal duties and has seemingly developed a fascination with the lifestyle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Kate has stepped back from Royal duties yet again after making a grand appearance at Wimbledon men’s final alongside daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton, amid cancer.

It is being reported that the Princess wants to spend her summers with her husband, Prince William, and kids and has stepped back from her duties ‘indefinitely.’

Meanwhile, a new report has claimed that Kate has started envying Harry and Meghan’s ‘liberating’ lifestyle in the US, hinting at her desire to free herself from the shackles of royal life.

However, with King Charles determination to slim down the monarchy, the Princess of Wales is under a lot of pressure to resume her royal role despite her battle with cancer.

While Kate has said that she would attend “more events if she could,” a source has spilt to In Touch Weekly that she has been giving a lot of thought to why the Sussexes left their Royal life behind.

An insider said that with time away from public eye, Kate has begun to understand why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must have quit their lives in the UK.

“She can imagine how liberating it must feel for them,” the source added. 

