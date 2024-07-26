 
Prince Harry reacts for the first time to all accusations against King Charles, William

Prince Harry speaks out for the first time about the torrent of abuse that comes his way anytime he speaks against King Charles

July 26, 2024

Prince Harry has finally reacted to what he thinks about the torrent of abuse that always manages to find its way to him anytime he says anything regarding King Charles or his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry weighed in on all of this during one of his most recent interviews for the ITV Documentary titled Tabloids on Trial.

There he was asked about whether his issues with the British press ever contributed to his rift with the Royal Family.

He began his side of the conversation by saying, “That's certainly a central piece to it.”

“But, you know, that's a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press...”

The Duke also admitted, “I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good.”

“But, you know, I'm doing this for my reasons,” he also clarified before signing off. 

