Meghan Markle secret visit to UK: surprising details laid bare as Harry fears acid attack

Meghan Markle has reportedly visited Britain secretly to meet Prince Harry in London ahead of their trip to Nigeria back in May.



Now details of Meghan’s secret visit have been exposed days after Prince Harry expressed concerns for the security of his wife in UK.

As per details, Meghan touched down at Heathrow Airport on May 9, after jetting in from Los Angeles.

According to Daily Express UK, "Meghan flew in from Los Angeles to meet Harry at Heathrow in May which ended her absence from the UK."

The publication, citing sources, revealed: "Although it was just a short visit while she waited for Harry to join her for their flight to Nigeria, she still spent a good few hours in the VIP suite chatting with staff."

The staff say Archie and Lilibet doting mother was 'smiling and friendly' during her trip.

Meghan last visited UK with Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet back in June 2022.

The details of Meghan’s secret visit have emerged after Harry shared his fears about bringing her and their children back to the UK.

Harry said, "It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."