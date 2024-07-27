Lindsay Lohan's fans go wild over her smile during golden hour

Lindsay Lohan makes her fans go crazy after posting a radiant selfie on Friday.

The Disney alum, who recently opened up about wanting a second child, posed in an Instagram photo while flashing a gentle smile during golden hour in her car.

In the photo, she wore a white tank top with a pair of dark sunglasses as her sun-kissed skin glistened in the light.

Furthermore, her strawberry-blonde locks were in messy bun with her layers falling out as she flashed her smile during the golden hour.

In regards to the caption, she wrote, “Happy Friday! #tgif,”

According to Daily Mail, the starlet's post was a hit with her 14.5million followers, while getting over 60k likes.

It is worth mentioning that fans took over the comment section in order to pen their support for the actress as one wrote, "She's glowing," while another chimed in by saying, "she's freaking back."

Moreover, one of the fans referenced her Disney film with co-star Jaime Lee Curtis by commenting, "HAPPY FREAKY FRIDAY!!!!!"

As far as the film is concerned, Freaky Friday's hotly-anticipated sequel was announced in March and will come over two decades after the debut film was released, Daily Mail reported.