Kate Middleton 'cold look' towards Prince William seen as 'sign of respect'

Kate Middleton's commanding body language towards Prince William has been decoded by a body language expert.

The couple celebrated St Patrick's Day with the Irish Guards last year where Kate was spotted giving William a cold stare.



Speaking about the meaning of the look, expert Judi James notes: "She stands fully to attention as she fixes William with what looks like a seriously cold, hard stare. The look shows how seriously Kate is taking her new role. Her body language is immaculate here and military, rather than royal.



"William's response to her stare is a very puckered-looking smile to suggest pride and perhaps a sense of respect for the woman who is taking over his role."



She added: "I would definitely say Kate was dressed in her superhero colour, which is usually red, blue or turquoise. It's clear she wanted to stand out from the crowd and assert her authority over William and the other guests. As this was Kate’s first appearance as Colonel of the regiment, she clearly wanted to state her position and make herself known amongst the crowds in the bold colour.

"During the appearance, Kate appeared extremely confident in her posture and stance. She was walking very upright as she was called upon to inspect the guards. Meanwhile, William seemed more reserved in his approach, possibly because he did not want to overshadow his wife. I definitely believe Kate was at her strongest during the parade in respect of her levels of confidence. Obviously, William is used to these types of events after being in the army, however, Kate clearly took the engagement in her stride."

