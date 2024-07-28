 
Geo News

Prince Harry's is riddled with guilt over Prince William's treatment of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry feels responsible for all that Megham Markle has had to endure at the hands of his brother and father

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Prince Harry's is riddled with guilt over Prince William's treatment of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling rather guilty over just how badly Meghan Markle was treated in the last couple of years, as well as the pressure that followed her entrereance into royal life.

News of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

This source in question broke down the subtleties the Sussexes are struggling with during one of their interviews.

According to the insider. “Harry often feels guilty for Meghan having to give up on her dream life and he knows how much she sacrificed to marry him and have a family with him so he will support her no matter what.”

For those unversed, this guilt has come amid reports that Meghan Markle is starting to miss all that she had given up for Prince Harry following their marriage.

According to the same outlet, “Meghan has made no secret of how much she misses her care-free life when she was an actress and while she’d never change what she has with Harry and the kids, there is a big part of her that she wishes she could just get her old life back.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spends 33rd birthday with Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard spends 33rd birthday with Ken Urker
King Charles, Prince William receive sad news from Greece
King Charles, Prince William receive sad news from Greece
Ben Affleck's pal shuns him for rare reason amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck's pal shuns him for rare reason amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Tom Cruise displays high spirits with 'Mission Impossible' tune at Olympics
Tom Cruise displays high spirits with 'Mission Impossible' tune at Olympics
Ben Affleck 'hates' his old house as he buys new
Ben Affleck 'hates' his old house as he buys new
Taylor Swift messes up 'the right note' at Munich 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift messes up 'the right note' at Munich 'Eras Tour'
Why 'Captain America: Brave New World' was reshot?
Why 'Captain America: Brave New World' was reshot?
Prince Harry planning to live in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet?
Prince Harry planning to live in UK without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet?