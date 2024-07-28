King Charles 'appreciates' everything Kate Middleton does

King Charles 'loves and truly appreciates' everything his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton does, it is claimed.



This has been claimed by royal expert Robert Jobson in his upcoming biography, Catherine, The Princess of Wales.

The royal expert said King Charles and Prince William were involved in a dispute earlier this year surrounding the safety of the royal family flying in a helicopter.

Amid this claim, Jobson also praised the Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, saying she has a “stabilizing influence” on Prince William — particularly when it comes to tensions between him and his father King Charles.

The royal expert quoted a source as saying that Kate “is somebody who always tries to see both sides of any dispute” and is the “emotionally mature” one in their relationship.

The monarch also values Kate’s positive effect on Prince William, Jobson claimed and added “I think the [King] understands Catherine is a good influence on the entire family. He loves and truly appreciates everything she does.”