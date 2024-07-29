Meghan Markle branded head of ‘Victimhood Olympics' in scathing attack

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dragged for becoming two-bit hustlers as they struggle to make their way into Hollywood.



Th Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the Royal Family back in 2020, have lar left lost in their direction, claims Julie Burchill.

Ms Burchill added in Sunday Express: "What next for this two-bit hustler with delusions of adequacy? No longer really a royal but abandoned by her old showbiz coterie - from Oprah to the Beckhams – and rejected by the new stars (Taylor Swift and her selfies with the Waleses) she is now little more than an amped-up, damped-down reality star, famous for being infamous.

"The world has moved on; in a bitter twist of fate no one saw coming, the Big Beast that was the House of Windsor is now a wounded lion, with the serious illnesses of both the King and our adored Princess of Wales,” she noted.

"Meghan, formerly the couture-clad figurehead of the Victimhood Olympics, stands revealed as the world’s biggest cry-bully; it’s now the Sussexes who look like the aggressors, which is a delightful irony, and one they’ll need extremely fast footwork to manage."