Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman celebrate 'Deadpool & Wolverine' success

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' achieved a historic box office milestone

By
Web Desk
|

July 29, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just celebrated their film, Deadpool & Wolverine’s milestone!

As reported by Variety, the latest film of the Marvel franchise earned around 205 million dollars at the domestic box office over the weekend, that marked the biggest opening of all time for an R-rated movie.

Ironically this record was previously held by the movie of the same franchise, that is Deadpool and Deadpool 2, at 132 million and 125 million dollars, respectively.

The 47-year-old Free Guy star, who also co-wrote and produced the movie, took to his official Instagram Stories to upload his sentiments over the success.

Re-sharing a post by The Hollywood Reporter, he captioned his upload, "This is kind of hard to process," he wrote. "But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend... wow."

Additionally, his co-star, Hugh Jackman, who appeared as Wolverine in the movie, also penned a short yet heartfelt caption over the achievement.

On his official Instagram, the Logan actor, posted a picture of his superhero character reached a picture that read, "#1 Movie in the world."

"Deadpool and Wolverine is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL," Jackman wrote.

