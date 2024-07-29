Oprah Winfrey reveals she never refers to herself as old: Here's why

Oprah talks about aging and importance of friendship in Hollywood during a recent appearance with her best friend, Gayle King, and noted philanthropist, Melinda Gates.



The 70-year-old talk show host took to her Instagram on Sunday in order to share photos and videos of the trio's conversation on the Moments That Make Us podcast.

Gayle began at length by admitting, “I don't have hang-ups about age. When people say you shouldn't talk about your age I actually don't feel that way. When I turned 50, the realization hit me that I wouldn't live another 50 years.”

Oprah chimed in by explaining that she herself does not feel “old” and negates the concept of seeing age as a negative trait, as reported by Daily Mail.

In regards to that, Oprah stated, “I never refer to myself as old and I hear lots of people saying that. I don't even think of myself that way. I was struck by the number 60.”

Meanwhile, the publication also reported that Melinda went on to ask her two best friends for any advice they have for women getting close to their forties, fifties, and sixties, to which Gayle emphasized on positive “self-thinking."

It is pertinent to mention here that Oprah also explained that change can come as a gift as she stated, “One of the greatest lessons I've learned is that change is there to evolve you."

She added, "I live in a place that's surrounded by trees...I watch how things change and evolve and get better and stronger.”

As far as Oprah is concerned, she recently admitted using weightless drugs after previously alleging that she would avoid them, as per Daily Mail.