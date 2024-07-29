North West bonds with stepmom Bianca Censori amid Kim Kardashian's parenting crisis

North West bonds with stepmom, Bianca Censori amid Kim's parenting crisis

North West's sweet bond with her stepmother, Bianca Censori, was on display during their latest outing in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Australian-born architect, who opted for an R-rated ensemble for the weekend excursion, joined the 11-year-old, as well as her husband, Kanye West, to watch the new Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine.

According to Daily Mail, North and Bianca were spotted standing next to each other before the movie began, and at one point, Censori wrapped her arms around West's eldest child, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Furthermore, the Heartless rapper was also seen standing next to his new wife and daughter as they purchased tickets in the main lobby of the theater.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy architectural designer showed plenty of skin while escorting North to the R-rated film as she donned a white long-sleeved shirt paired with a nude underwear and black strappy heels, as reported by the publication.

In regards to this, she accessorized her look with a beige baseball cap over her dark hair while Kayne donned a black hoodie over his head along with sunglasses and matching sweatpants.

As far as North is concerned, she wore a jersey, baggy denim shorts and slides while styling her hair in a ponytail and appeared friendly with her stepmom as she received a big hug from her outside the theater.

Additionally, the outlet reported that in order to watch the film, since North is under 17, she had to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

After watching the film, the trio walked back to West's Cybertruck.

It is pertinent to mention that this came shortly after Kim revealed that she had to go to therapy to deal with her parental struggles with the four children whom she shares with ex-husband Kayne, namely, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.