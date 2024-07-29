Prince William gets ‘aggressive’ in ‘controlling’ media narrative unlike Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry have different approaches while dealing with media narrative, claimed a royal expert while bashing the Duke of Sussex over his latest documentary interview.



According to royal commentator Richard Palmer, the Royal family, including the Duke of Sussex, needs the media more than the media needs them.

Speaking with GB News, Palmer described Harry’s bombshell new interview on Tabloids on Trial, in which he talked of his battle with the British press, as part of a "national soap opera."

"They have an important constitutional role, but also it's a bit of a national soap opera,” he said. "And so they've all had their times when they've been the person out of favour, the person who the public thinks is not the popular one.”

"So they were all sympathetic up to a point, but they didn't see the sense in picking a fight with national newspapers, with the media in in general,” he added. "The Royal Family needs the media as much as the media needs the Royal Family."

Palmer then contrasted Harry's approach to the media with his brother William's, saying William "controls the narrative" in a more sophisticated yet aggressive way.

"There is a difference between William and Harry. But William I think is quite, controlling,” the expert said.

"He wants to control the narrative when he deals with the media, he can be quite aggressive but he just does it in a would say a more sophisticated way than Harry has done."