Taylor Swift hails Swifties sans tickets amid concert

Photos went viral on the internet of thousands of Swifties gathered on Olympic Hill to watch Taylor Swift's concert at the Olympic Stadium. At the end of the show, the megastar paid tribute to them.



The hilltop was the highest elevation in Munich where the Grammy winner was wrapping her shows in Germany as part of the Eras Tour.

In a fan-captured video, the Carolina hitmaker called the crowd gathered outside the stadium ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 as "beautiful people."

“We are lucky enough to get to play this show for 74,000 beautiful people in this stadium, and if the reports are correct, about 50,000 beautiful people outside the stadium,” she said.

She continued, “Thank you for coming to the Eras Tour, whether you’re in the stadium or outside of the stadium. We are so lucky to be here with you. And this is actually a really special night, because this is our last show in Germany."

Adding, "I cannot express to you how wonderful the German crowds have been to us over the last few weeks. We are so sad to be leaving you but we will be back, we will be back to see you.”