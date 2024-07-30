Royal fans react to Kate Middleton, William's latest joint emotional statement

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts after Kate Middleton and Prince William released their latest joint emotional statement following Southport stabbing incident.



The Prince and Princess of Wales sent their "love, thoughts and prayers" to those involved in a deadly stabbing attack in the UK that left two children dead.

The royal couple dubbed the incident “horrid and heinous attack” as they released their statement on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Thank you for this message and blessing to all the families. It’s so heartbreaking.”

Another said, “Thank you for this message. This was a horrendous and unwarranted attack on innocent lives.”

“So incredibly heartbreaking,” the third commented.

The fourth urged, “If there was every a time for the Royal Family to stand up and defend the native peoples of Briton, it is now.”