Hugh Jackman tears up celebrating 'Deadpool & Wolverine' success

Hugh Jackman tears up as he learns that his new film, Deadpool & Wolverine becomes number one movie of all time

July 30, 2024

Hugh Jackman broke down in tears as he celebrated his latest box office hit. 

The Sydney-born star cried in his car when he learned that his new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has become the number one movie all over the world.

It is pertinent to mention that this happened, while he was reading the news on his phone in a video posted to Twitter on Monday as Hugh first chuckled to himself before exclaiming, “Oh my God!”

According to Daily Mail, happy tears began flowing as the unexpected news came in.

Additionally, Hugh shared the news to his Instagram by writing, “Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!”

It is worth mentioning that he posted the caption alongside a graphic of his character Wolverine, while lying on a couch and looking at a framed image that read, “Number one movie in the world”

As per Daily Mail, Deadpool & Wolverine took in AU $10million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, while making it the highest grossing R-rated weekend opening of all time, and pulling in AU $668.45 million globally, which was far beyond expectations. 

